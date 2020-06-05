Salons in Morongo Basin reopen

MORONGO BASIN — Customers with appointments had more than two-hour waiting times for haircuts at Great Clips on Monday as the business reopened.
Great Clips was among the many salons and barber shops in the Morongo Basin to reopen for business once the state lifted the restrictions and set safety guidelines.
Ruellyn Benedict, of Twentynine Palms, waited patiently outside for her haircut. She said even with an appointment she had a two-hour and 10-minute waiting time, which she spent mostly at home and the drive to Yucca Valley.
“I’m just thankful they are open,” Benedict said. “I called and they had a 130-minute wait.”
Great Clips has stylists spaced every other chair station with all of them wearing masks. On Monday it was nonstop business with more than 75 customers.
“We would have probably done over 100 if we had a full staff,” said franchise owner Kitty Martin.
Martin also said the reduced hours from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. also keeps business slower until they can return to normal operations. They closed on March 19 as directed by the county and governor.
Last month, the announcement arrived from Gov. Gavin Newsom that hair salons and barbershops could reopen in all 47 counties across California, including San Bernardino County.
Newsom had not lifted the order to allow nail salons to reopen as of June 1.
He is working with lawmakers to come up with nail salon guidelines for reopening but no timeline has been released.
Similar to other businesses that have been allowed to reopen amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, hair salons will have to follow a new set of health and safety guidelines.
Newsom said that, while the pandemic is in no way over, California will be allowing more businesses to reopen to help improve the economy.
Newsom said Tuesday, May 26, that positive tests for the new coronavirus have surged across California, but that is because of a massive increase in testing, which was required for all counties that wished reopen businesses.
“We’re making progress, we’re moving forward,” Newsom said. “We’re not looking back but we are walking into the unknown.”
Some guidelines for hair salons and barbers include staggering appointments to reduce congestion, requiring the use of face coverings for staff and customers, removing high-touch amenities, disinfecting stations frequently and contacting customers before appointments to ensure they aren’t exhibiting any symptoms.
Alonso D. stopped in for a haircut at Great Clips in Yucca Valley on Monday and said he did not mind the wait. He booked his appointment online and also had a more than two-hour waiting time. His stylist Sandy X. (who also chose not to give a last name) carefully styled and cut his hair. He said his hair had grown out a lot since his last professional haircut, but he resisted the urge to cut it himself at home.
The Professional Beauty Federation of California, a trade group headquartered in Sacramento, sued the Newsom administration the week of May 18 in an attempt to force the governor to allow beauty salons to resume operations.
“If allowed to stand, defendants’ arbitrary orders will continue to violate plaintiffs’ fundamental rights, inflicting irreversible financial and personal harm to more than 500,000 licensed beauty professionals in California,” according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and published in the Sacramento Bee newspaper.
That lawsuit was brought by the Center for American Liberty, which is run by Harmeet Dhillon, a conservative attorney and Republican party official.
Salons have been closed since the state issued a stay-at-home order on March 19.
