Our apologies. The Johnson Valley Community Center will remain closed this Saturday. However, this unusual weather blowing hot and cold works in our favor again. At least for this Saturday morning, June 6, we can offer you breakfast to-go again.
The forecast says between the breakfast hours of 7 and 10 a.m. the temperature will range from 54 up to 67 degrees. That’s even cooler than last week. We expected to be inside in air-conditioned comfort, but that idea has lost its charm again.
So the cashier station set-up by the front door makes social distancing easy, and our servers will carry your breakfast outside.
Choose from our traditional favorites or breakfast burritos. Picnic in the garden next door or take them home.
You can order your breakfasts in advance. Just phone Kim after 7 a.m. at (760) 792-4555. Call back if her line is busy. Or, come on over to the parking lot or park on the street. Order from Kim in person at the cashier station. The breakfast burrito and the large breakfasts are $6 and the small breakfast, $4.
Cash or credit card accepted. Enjoy!
Reminder, we have Johnson Valley Sidekick Bandanna Maps back in stock. These are big bandannas silkscreened with a topo map showing the trails out in the Johnson Valley Off-Highway Vehicle Area. Don’t leave home without it; only $8. The folding paper Sidekick Map also includes trail descriptions, only $3.
The “Heart Bar and Johnson Valley Neighbors” book of local ranching and homesteading days is still available, too. Written by Johnson Valley homesteader and historian Martha Coutant, with her original files preserved by her son, Stan, also a historian, we have them for only $20 each (signed by Stan).
For those of you who have not visited The Johnson Valley Community Center before, from Old Woman Springs Road (Highway 247), between mile markers 21 and 22, look for the big red Johnson Valley sign at Larrea Road. Turn onto Larrea Road (paved), go 1¾ miles up to Quailbush Road. The large building is on the corner to your left, you can’t miss it!
