YUCCA VALLEY — An armed man wearing a wig stole cash from IHOP Thursday night, the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station reports.
Deputies are searching for the suspect, described as a thin, 6-foot-2 black man who was wearing white shoes, blue jeans, a black windbreaker and a wig.
The robbery was reported at 10:03 p.m., when deputies were called to the IHOP restaurant in the 57000 block of Twentynine Palms Highway.
Witnesses said the man entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money. He stole what the sheriff’s station described as a large amount of cash from the business before leaving.
Anyone with information for the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463.
(1) comment
A wig ? A WIG ?? Sad to say that will definitely throw the cops for a loop up here. If any cops are reading this , Try not to crash any cars this weekend. ......Thanks
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.