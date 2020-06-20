Marine vet is new sheriff’s LT

YUCCA VALLEY — Mike Walker, the Morongo Basin sheriff station’s new lieutenant, was welcomed at the beginning of the Town Council meeting Tuesday.
Walker also led the council and public in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Walker, who lives in Yucaipa, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and then followed in his uncle’s footsteps in 2005 and joined the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
In 2012, Walker was promoted to detective and worked at the Morongo Basin station and in the Specialized Investigations Division.
A promotion to sergeant in 2015 took him to Big Bear.
Walker’s promotion to lieutenant brings him back to the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station, where he is now second in command.
“Welcome back,” Councilman Rick Denison said. “The skill set you bring is appreciated.”
