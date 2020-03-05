Visiting artists delve into sonic moments in time

BoxoPROJECTS artists in residence Caroline Partamian and Ethan Primason spent their time in Joshua Tree exploring three sonic moments in time recorded inside the abandoned Desert Queen Mine inside Joshua Tree National Park. The two life partners and collaborators came to the desert to explore the dimensionality of audio through the relationship between sound and space.
The artists used wind sounds because their February residency made a good opportunity for recording them, “So we decided to use wind as an element in our work,” Partamian said. “We are just working with the sounds that exist naturally in a place. Our work is site specific to a place.”
The eerie sounds of winds blowing through the mine shafts were then edited into a 20-minute composition.
“We don’t reject any sounds by attaching any value system to them. For us there are no ‘good’ or ‘bad’ sounds,” Primason explained.
The two artists crawled inside the moments they recorded, focusing on them and doing an in-depth study and analysis of the sounds.
“Our software allows us to thoroughly analyze data, isolate, break down and separate the complex sonic information that exists always, in every sound we hear,” Primason said.
“It’s an effort to analyze the complexities of a single sonic moment,” Partamian added.
In a BoxoPROJECTS news release, the process is described in detail: “On a particularly windy day in February, the artists recorded the wind as it filled, passed through and revealed the architecture of three long-abandoned man-made caverns. One short audio recording from each mine was then meticulously dissected, analyzed and reconstructed into a multi-channel immersive audio environment to reveal the complexities, relationships and layered acoustic properties that make up a brief sonic moment.”
The two artists constructed an audiovisual exhibit using their edited audio track, moving around the room from speaker to speaker, while colorful stills of their software’s analysis were projected on a slide projector. An oscilloscope with filters further showed the sound waves.
The two artists built speakers, fans, resonating metallic sheets and visual representations of the sound waves they found in the mine.
Primason is a sound artist, recording engineer and musician.
Partamian is a sound and visual artist influenced by her training in dance.
The couple have fallen in love with the desert and plan to relocate here.
