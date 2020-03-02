JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — Due to snow and rain on Sunday and Monday, park officials may close roads in Joshua Tree National Park for visitor safety.
Keys View Road was closed on Monday morning but is now open.
The Keys Ranch Tour may be canceled on Wednesday.
“Please use caution while driving in the park today as roads and expect wet and icy conditions,” park spokeswoman Hannah Schwalbe said in a news release.
Drivers should avoid going through running water.
Schwalbe advised campers to make other plans or be prepared for winter weather conditions.
