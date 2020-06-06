Although I grew up in the Mojave Desert, I never gained a fondness for the blistering heat. I also lacked appreciation for the nature of this hard working ecosystem. When most people hear of the desert they imagine a barren and inanimate place, however this assumption is far from the truth. Just one simple walk in this spectacular and sprightly ecosystem proves otherwise.
One day, with my bag packed and ready to go, I dragged my sister out of bed, and we meandered into the unknown of the native desert. The adventure commenced as soon as the heels of our shoes were far from our neighborhood and on boundless trails of dirt roads. As we traveled down these roads, we heard rustling in a creosote bush about ten feet away. Just as we turned our heads, an adult kangaroo rat suddenly scurried out.
The longer I stared at the rodent, the more I noticed how its tan fur blended into the sand of the desert, and its long, thin tail with hair that fanned out like a paint brush at the tip. Although I didn’t find this little rodent’s home, I assumed somewhere at the base of a shrub was an underground burrow the rat excavated itself. Like me, these creatures do not care for the blistering heat of the desert; they are nocturnal.
The kangaroo rat adapted to gather water from its food source, forage nocturnally, and stay out of the blistering heat. Kangaroo rat’s legs enable it to jump nine feet in a single jump in order to help them escape predators. The kangaroo rat does not have an easy life. It has to endure intense heat, constant threat from predators, and even starvation. I take for granted how hard this kangaroo rat fights every day just to stay alive. The heat of the desert bothers me to no end, while this little rat learned to endure even the worst of conditions. These amazing rodents will never be under appreciated by me again.
