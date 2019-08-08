YUCCA VALLEY — A limited number of free cat spaying appointments are available through the Yucca Valley Animal Shelter’s End of Summer Spay-cation.
The shelter will issue a limited number of vouchers for town residents beginning at noon Friday. Applications will be available at the animal shelter, 4755 Malin Way, in Yucca Valley. The shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Voucher applications are due to the animal shelter no later by 5 p.m. Aug. 15.
There is a limit of two vouchers per town household for this event, while supplies last.
Vouchers are redeemable Aug. 19 at the Animal Action League, 62762 Twentynine Palms Highway.
The vouchers cover the cost of spaying only.
The event is part of a coordinated effort to reduce pet overpopulation and promote the adoption of healthy animals. It is offered in collaboration with the San Bernardino County Animal Control Directors Coalition.
For information, town residents should call (760) 365-3111.
Residents in unincorporated areas who need help getting animals spayed or neutered, call the Pet Overpopulation Coalition at (888) 767-2550 or visit www.popco-inc.org.
For more information on low-cost spaying and neutering for dogs and cats, call the Animal Action League at (760) 366-1100.
