Saturday breakfast is back! It’s Johnson Valley in the spring, and the weather is good. Let’s give “to-go” a try this Saturday!
You can take your breakfast to eat at home, or carry it across the parking lot and pick out a place to eat in the Desert Dreams Garden. Just practice your social-distancing and enjoy the fresh air and flowers and trees in bloom!
We will have the regular Saturday breakfast menu plus breakfast burritos. We can’t begin to guess how many guests will arrive, so it’s first come, first served! As always, the regular breakfast is $6; the smaller size is $4. Sorry, we can’t offer the never-empty coffee cup. Our servers will bring the orders outside, with one cup.
To order, drive in or call ahead to Kim at (760) 792-4555.
She will be cashiering outside the front entry, where you can also shop for some of the Johnson Valley Improvement Association fundraising specialty items. Be sure to see the seven-function pen that’s a handy, dandy toolbox in your pocket for only $3.
And that’s not all, folks! The 21.5-inch square Sidekick Bandanna Map is back! It shows the Johnson Valley OHV Area trails and topography plus GPS coordinates and costs just $8.
And, finally! You can pick up your “Heart Bar and Johnson Valley Neighbors” book, by homesteader and historian Martha Coutant; $20 each.
Cash or credit card accepted. Sorry, no entry inside the community center.
If you have not been here before, from scenic Highway 247, turn onto Larrea Road (paved), and go 1¾ miles up to the corner of Quailbush Road. Welcome! Or, welcome back!
The highway sees much lighter traffic these days, although some idiots seem to think that gives them a license to speed. The California Highway Patrol does not agree.
I hate to admit, after a vehicle blazes past us out of nowhere, then we see it pulled over by the CHP, we smirk. Petty, I know.
Please take care when approaching the top of a slope-: A guy on the other side may be ignoring a no-passing stripe. And watch out for wildflower watchers making sudden stops for photos. Traveling through our springtime scenery can rate as distracted driving.
Got news or more milestones? Call Betty Munson at (760) 364-2646.
