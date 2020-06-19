Performers poured their hearts out for an online audience as the Hi-Desert Fringe Fest went virtual this year.
“We are theater on the edge and tonight I think we were on the cutting edge,” festival co-founder Ann Van Haney said as the festival began.
For nearly 6½ hours Saturday, people from across the globe welcomed viewers into their homes and studios as they gave live performances. They did everything from dramatic monologues to improv comedy to tarot readings, all livestreamed on YouTube.
This was the third year of the festival, dubbed Hi-DeF, whose mission is to present non-traditional, thought-provoking performance art, but the first it was broadcast online — a move made necessary by the pandemic.
Van Haney said she and co-founder and producer Miri Hunter were glad their festival could go on at all, when many across the world had to cancel.
“We decided it was important to keep it going as this is our third year and we were thinking of alternatives,” Hunter said in a phone interview. “Everyone was putting everything up online and we decided we’d try it.”
“I feel really grateful that we were able to roll with this and take it online and we had performers who were able to take a leap of faith and perform on Zoom,” Van Haney said as the broadcast wrapped up.
Tickets cost $5 to $60 last year, when the festival covered three days and was staged at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center. This year, watching was free. Viewers were asked to donate what they could online. Anyone who donated $25 or more got a free download of 10 songs by performer Kurt Schauppner.
The co-founders said they were pleasantly surprised by the number of donations they got.
“One of the things that really touched me is I know a lot of the people who made contributions are dealing with health issues or layoffs and they made contributions,” Van Haney said. “It’s really amazing that the arts are so important to them that they donated to this event.”
“A lot of the people who donated to us were new to us,” Hunter added. “That was really exciting to capture a new audience.”
The virtual format also allowed contributions by a people with a broad range of ages and nationalities.
“That’s so neat that we were able to include people from all over the world in this iteration of Hi-Def,” Van Haney said.
They included Greyson Hayles, the youngest performer at 13, who gave dramatic readings from his novel, “Souls of the Kingdoms.”
Leah Solomon, currently studying and performing cabaret in Tel Aviv, Israel, presented “The Singing Rabbi Goes to Israel,”a one-woman show that opened with “Shalom Aleichem,” a Hebrew song sung after returning from synagogue.
Coachella Valley singer Gary Powers belted out songs and monologues while changing costumes, backgrounds and characters. He was a hatted and scarfed well-to-do man in a park singing “I Saw a Poor Person today,” and a bewigged woman in a dressing room musing, “Sugar, you ever think about the Berlin Wall? Instead of tearing it down, I think they should have just painted it another color.”
Some gave heartfelt performances, digging deep into their personal experiences.
In “Poetic License,” Turiya Autry gave dramatic expressions about family, race and racism as she read aloud from her poems, like “Black by Definition,” about realizing and reclaiming the beauty of blackness.
She describes a woman looking in the mirror and experiencing a vision about the meaning of blackness: “Black of the universe unknown and ocean depths untapped.
“Black musical notes scrawled on paper, singing melodies of sweet sadness … colors of percolating dreams not yet begun.”
Marianne Emma Jeff, of La Quinta, mixed humor and poignant memory in “Knockout,” telling a story about pub crawling with an Irish woman she went to school with.
“I can feel the alcohol in my body and it’s blurring and distorting all the noise around me as I look into Orla’s deep, mysterious brown eyes. And then I heard this voice and it’s really close and it’s really loud and it sounds a lot like me and it says, ‘I have lesbian tendencies toward you.’”
Schauppner performed “Stories, Excuses and Alibis” to close out the show.
He sang a new song about the 100,000 people dead of the new coronavirus in the United States after hearing friends say that didn’t seem like that many people.
“One-hundred thousand people will never see the sunrise, feel their hearts skip a beat, see the look at your eyes,” he sang.
“One-hundred thousand love songs without happy endings; 100,000 sad songs and we are just beginning, if we keep insisting it’s not that many.”
The festival co-founders ended on a note of hope for the future of Hi-DeF and theater.
“I’m so excited to see what we get to do next year,” Van Haney said.
