YUCCA VALLEY — A man died in a gun battle with sheriff’s deputies at the end of a chase that spanned from Apple Valley to Yucca Valley Sunday night.
Traffic on Twentynine Palms Highway was diverted around the scene of the shooting just east of Piñon Drive Monday. Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jodi Miller said the detour could last through Monday night.
The man who was shot and killed in the cab of a semi truck cab has not been identified. One sheriff’s deputy was hurt when the truck driver rammed into a patrol vehicle, but he did not require medical attention at a hospital, Miller said.
The incident began at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the county area of Apple Valley when a neighbor saw a white semi truck cab parked at a home on Jupiter Avenue. “He knew the truck didn’t belong at that house,” Miller said.
Suspecting a residential burglary was about to happen or underway, sheriff’s deputies from the Victorville station responded. The man in the truck drove away from the home and the person who called in the report followed, giving deputies a description and location.
Deputies found the semi and activated their lights and sirens, but the driver did not pull over, and a chase began. A Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew was called in and flew overhead.
On Highway 18 at Pioneer Road, east of Lucerne Valley, sheriff’s deputies began to lay down a spike strip. Miller said the man drove toward deputies who were outside their vehicles to deploy the spikes.
The truck continued onto Old Woman Springs Road and deputies began to lay another spike strip down on that highway at Linn Road.
“The suspect at that time fired shots at deputies,” Miller said.
A deputy inside the helicopter shot at the suspect truck “in an effort to disable it,” Miller said.
She did not say if the truck was hit by the deputy’s bullets, but the pursuit continued into Yucca Valley, where the truck driver turned west onto Twentynine Palms Highway with deputies from Victorville, Apple Valley and the Morongo Basin sheriff’s stations in pursuit and helicopters flying overhead.
The man made a U-turn on the highway at Piñon Drive, headed toward sheriff’s deputies and rammed a marked patrol vehicle. Miller said the driver shot at the deputy through his vehicle and the deputy returned fire. The deputy was not hit, although he was slightly hurt in the collision.
The truck went up onto a sand berm beyond the eastbound lanes. Deputies opened fire at him, Miller said.
The man was declared dead inside his cab and the call ended at 11:43 p.m.
People in the neighborhoods around the shooting saw helicopters shining spotlights into the desert and believed there may have been a second suspect on the loose. Miller said that wasn’t the case. “There are no other suspects,” she said.
An extensive investigation was launched with homicide detectives and Scientific Investigations Division technicians covering the scene, leaving clusters of yellow and orange evidence markers on the highway. The man’s body remained in the truck cab into the afternoon.
“It is a very meticulous process,” Miller said. “You can’t disrupt part of the scene to get to another part of the scene.”
The highway was closed at Camino del Cielo and Fairway Drive. Miller said she expected it could be closed through Monday evening and the driver might not be publicly identified until Tuesday.
The detour sent traffic in both directions into the Country Club neighborhoods. Eastbound vehicles were sent onto Camino Del Cielo, then to Martinez Trail, Piñon Drive and Fairway Drive before they were allowed back onto the highway. Eastbound traffic made the loop in the opposite direction.
