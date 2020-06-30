Mermaids on Parade: Annual gathering brings magic and meaning on solstice

The mermaids emerged from the desert in a haze of glitter. Fishtails swooping, eyeliner on point, they strolled through dust and over asphalt, breathing magic into a solstice Saturday afternoon.
The Mermaid Parade is a burst of color and camaraderie led by Joshua Tree artist Aaron Sheppard, inspired by the Mermaid Parades held on Coney Island. On the Saturday nearest to the summer solstice each year, thousands of people, resplendent in bright costumes, parade through the Brooklyn neighborhood.
When he lived in New York, Sheppard was captivated by how the parade and the idea of mermaids transformed the streets and people of Coney Island.
“It became my symbol of freakdom,” he said. “There’s no pigeonholing of anyone. Nobody’s ever at the Mermaid Parade to hate or question.”
In the late 20th century when he lived there, Coney Island was kitschy, dirty and sometimes rude. The parade celebrated and elevated that vibe into art.
“I really hung my hat hard on New York and Coney Island. Just the creative expression and love for life of everybody there. All the dirty corners and cracks in life, that’s where the people exist.”
This is the fourth year Sheppard has brought the Mermaid Parade to his new hometown. It’s a fraction of the Coney Island spectacular — this solstice, about a dozen people gathered. Sheppard felt the size was right; he was worried about taking away from the seriousness of the Juneteenth and Black Lives Matter demonstrations happening around the desert.
“I realize that this can be a little clowny and it’s not to belittle anything,” he said. “We’re definitely committed as well to pushing forward and making some real systemic changes.”
Sheppard asked Joshua Tree’s Mia Torres to lead the parade, carrying a large gay pride flag, to make sure Pride Month was clearly represented.
Several of the paraders, like Karla Lagunas, wore black sashes with “Black Lives Matter” written across the front.
“We’re fresh off the protests last night and in the last week. I know for a lot of queer folks, it’s important to show that intersectionality,” she said.
“As much as we want to celebrate, to include that little bit there is so important,” Lagunas explained, gesturing to her sash.
Lagunas is a friend of Sheppard’s from his time in Las Vegas, where he earned a Master of Fine Arts at UNLV. Another friend from Vegas, Brent Holmes, has traveled to Joshua Tree for all four of the Mermaid Parades.
“Aaron’s artistically a legend in Las Vegas. This is something he started that I really love to support and be a part of,” Holmes said.
“It’s one of these opportunities for people to express their creativity, have a little fun. It’s a really beautiful day.”
The mermaids set out from Sheppard’s house south of downtown Joshua Tree. With Sheppard cutting a legendary figure with glittering makeup, blue mermaid gown and towering pink parasol, they gathered outside Sam’s Market before sauntering east through town.
They ended at The Station for a small gathering of mermaids and friends.
For Sheppard, the parade is always a success, transformative in its very existence -— like the mermaid itself.
“Every time we do it, it accomplishes its mission to bring us together, celebrate baby steps, celebrate us, celebrate movement forward,” he said.
