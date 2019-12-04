Lombardo shares new town slogan, Drozd made mayor

YUCCA VALLEY — Outgoing Mayor Robert Lombardo introduced a new slogan for Yucca Valley, “Our Town, Our Home,” during the 2019 State of the Town address Tuesday in the community center.
A crowd of people took part in a reception prior to the address and council meeting, with live music performed by the 29 Palms Little Band from the Joshua Tree Philharmonic and complimentary hors d’oeuvres.
“Yucca Valley truly is our town and our home,” Lombardo said.
In a recorded video created by staff members, Lombardo and fellow council members discussed accomplishments of the past year. They included boosting public safety by paying for additional sheriff’s personnel, cooperating with the sewer project, paving roads, improving parks, beginning to renovate the new library and helping host Grubstake Days and the rodeo.
The video also highlighted new businesses arriving in the past year, including Grocery Outlet and Top Dog Express Car & Pet Wash.
The council and staff then recognized Lombardo and named Jeff Drozd as the new mayor and Merl Abel as the mayor pro tem.
“The meeting is now yours, Mayor Drozd,” Town Clerk Lesley Copeland said.
Drozd, a resident of the area for 43 years, said he is honored be the town’s new mayor.
“Public safety is the No. 1 priority for me and the Town Council,” Drozd said.
Lombardo thanked his mom in the audience, friends, family and the community before handing over the gavel to Drozd.
“It has been a true privilege,” Lombardo said. “I wish you a wonderful holiday season and a successful 2020.”
