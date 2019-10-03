Yucca Valley crowns homecoming royalty

YUCCA VALLEY — The Yucca valley High School Trojans celebrated their 2019 homecoming court during halftime at Friday’s football game.
Seniors Andy Tamayo and Nellie Gutierrez were crowned as homecoming king and queen.
They are joined by senior princes Oscar Gutierrez and Jack Melvin and princesses Annie Hilderbrand and Candice Belle.
Also on the homecoming court are freshman princess Nevaeh Carlos, freshman prince Jaden Thouchalanh, sophomore princess Alanna Brady, sophomore prince Aidan Gamboa, junior princess Briana Adams and junior prince Caleb Morones.
All were driven onto the field on cars donated by Yucca Valley Chrysler and were accompanied by their families onto the field.
