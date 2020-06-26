Movie theaters open on base, in low desert

MORONGO BASIN — Movie theaters in California were given the all-clear to open last week but due to strict safety guidelines and a lack of new releases, local theaters remained closed.
Now that they have had time to implement new procedures, like limiting attendees and retraining staff, some local theaters are planning to reopen.
The first movie theater in the Basin to reopen will be the Sunset Cinema, the theater aboard the combat center. Brig. Gen. Roger Turner announced last week that the theater will reopen today.
“I’m very appreciative of everyone’s support as we continue adapting to the realities of the COVID environment,” he said.
“Like all of our recent reopenings, facilities require face coverings to be worn at all times, except while eating or drinking, and there will be enhanced social distancing and sanitation measures in place and enforced by the staff to help ensure public health.”
These measures will follow state guidelines, he said, which mandate that the number of attendees in each theater be limited to 25 percent of capacity.
Patrons will also be required to socially distance in the theater and seats will be blocked off to ensure a 6-foot barrier around all families.
Theaters may also choose to use disposable seat covers and may limit how many people can use the restroom at one time.
Dedicated staff will be assigned to help ensure these protocols before the start of a show.
In Yucca Valley, Cinema 6 has not yet announced a date for reopening but a message from the company states they will be opening soon and will follow state guidelines.
Smith’s Drive-in Ranch in Twentynine Palms has also not yet announced a reopening date but the owners said they will announce it on Facebook when they have more information.
“As of now, there are not new movies to open. We are making changes and will keep you posted on when we are open,” a public statement on their page reads.
Down the hill, Century at the River in Palm Desert will reopen on July 3. In a press release they announced they will take extra measures to screen all employees before their shifts.
Because there have been no new releases over the past few months, Century at the River will be showing some favorites in a series they call the classic comebacks. These include “Mean Girls,” “Back to the Future,” “Ghostbusters” and “Jaws.”
Customers are asked to buy their tickets before arriving to reduce crowds.
Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City is open now and is showing fan favorites like “Grease,” “Footloose” and “Beverly Hills Cop” as they wait for new releases. Tickets to these movies are $5 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.