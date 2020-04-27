MORONGO BASIN — After arresting three teenagers suspected of a string of burglaries across the Basin Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies arrested two more 15-year-old boys Thursday afternoon and are looking into connections with similar crimes in Riverside County.
Two more suspects of unknown age are still wanted.
The first three suspects, a 16-year-old boy from Moreno Valley and two 15-year-old boys from Hemet, were arrested at the end of a police chase after Morongo Basin sheriff’s deputies said they caught them in the act of burglarizing Berri Brothers Gas Station in Yucca Valley around 1:35 a.m. Thursday.
Six suspects fled in a silver BMW 320i with deputies giving chase. Their car crashed at Beaumont Avenue in Beaumont.
The 16-year-old boy driving the car was booked into juvenile hall and two 15-year-old boys who were passengers were cited and released to their parents. Other suspects — deputies believed three of them — ran away.
Deputies said they found allegedly stolen cigarettes and alcohol bottles in the car.
Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, detectives stopped a vehicle near Seventh and Kirby streets in San Jacinto. Inside were two 15-year-old boys from Hemet who were identified as those who ran from the BMW. The boys were cited and released to their parents.
Investigators believe the five identified teenagers burglarized first Dollar General in Twentynine Palms and then Berri Brothers Gas Station in Yucca Valley shortly after midnight Thursday.
However, they say two other people joined the teen suspects in burglaries at Sinclare Gas Station in Yucca Valley and All American Fuel in Morongo Valley around midnight April 20.
One is a male suspect who was wearing a jacket with a NASA logo on the front and had tattoos on his right arm and hand. The other is a female suspect who was wearing a sweatshirt with the word “Pink” on the front.
Detectives do not know their age or race.
Morongo Basin sheriff’s detectives are working with Hemet police and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies to identify other suspects in similar crimes in Riverside County.
Anyone with information for the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463.
