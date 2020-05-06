Drive-in church is being held at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at Godwin Christian Fellowship, 6389 Godwin Road at Twentynine Palms Highway. It’s a really great idea that allows people to attend church services while complying with all current safety measures. For more information, contact Pastor Max Rossi at Mrossi121@yahoo.com or (831) 234-6848 or Brother Wally Currie at (760) 449-8683.
The Dale Basin Well Owners meeting, scheduled for May 3, has been canceled.
Since we have no local birthdays to report, here are some celebrities’ birthdays for this week: comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld (66); writer and actor Burt Young (80); country singer Tim McGraw (53); soccer executive and former player David Beckham (45); singer Englebert Humperdinck (born Gerry Dorsey, 84); country musician Randy Travis (61); actor and comedian Michael Palin (77); singer Adele (born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, 32); actress, singer and dancer Pia Zadora (64); singer Frankie Valli (83); actress and political activist Bianca Jagger (75); singer Judy Collins (81); actress Kirsten Dunst (38); conductor Zubin Mehta (84); actor Daniel Day-Lewis (63); actress Cloris Leachman (90); singer Rita Coolidge (75); actress Pat Carroll (93); actress Michelle Pfeiffer (62); actress Uma Thurman (50); former tennis player Andre Agassi (50); and actress Kate Mulgrew (65). We wish them all a happy birthday and many more to come!
Karen’s Commentary: I received a package in the mail from former Wonder Valleyite Jan Peek, who now resides with husband Jerry in Arizona. It was a shoebox stuffed full of canceled postage stamps, greeting card fronts and manufacturers’ coupons! Thank you, Jan.
The Palms Sunday Morning Group is waiting patiently, or impatiently, for their meeting place to reopen so all can enjoy those scrumptious breakfasts! The Palms should probably plan on having LOTS of food on hand for the first Sunday they’re open again.
Handy Hint: Lots of criminals want to trick you into revealing confidential information through emails or phone calls but you also should be wary of attempts made to fool you by texting. If you get a text from an “acquaintance” you’ve never met, from your bank asking you to confirm your account, or from a contest you didn’t enter informing you that you’ve won a prize, delete it immediately and never click on links sent by text from people you don’t know. They could infect your phone with malware.
Today’s Thought: I know a guy who’s addicted to drinking brake fluid, but he says he can stop any time.
Until next time, remember to take time to enjoy the WONDERs all around us.
If you have news for this column, please call Darlene at (760) 367-7654 or Karen at kachkaren@gmail.com.
