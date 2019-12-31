Joshua Tree author lets love lead her path

JOSHUA TREE — Kathleen Lowndes doesn’t think of herself as a walking miracle, but that is one of the ways to look at her remarkable recovery.
After surviving the riskiest of surgeries on her brain and thriving, she says the key is to “never, ever give up!”
Lowndes has a spark and her creative energy radiates as she shares her story of surviving brain stem surgery.
“I am more open to the joy of life now,” she said. “More and more I see the love.”
Last year, Lowndes, a resident of Joshua Tree since 2002, wrote a book titled “Facing the Ultimate Fear: A New Future,” detailing her journey.
“My medical adventure affected me so much. I am now dedicating my life to helping make people happier,” she said. “This is my second chance and I want to make the best of it.”
Lowndes said she loves to wear the color red because it represents “zest and fire for living” and she mixes it with white for the “stillness of the spiritual.”
Vignettes in her book also share stories of severely disabled students Lowndes worked with in Palm Springs prior to her surgery and how their love inspired her healing.
“It’s what helped me ace stem surgery,” she said. “They taught me how to love.”
Waking up paralyzed
One day in July 2003, Lowndes woke up unable. It was not the first time. At 56 years old, she underwent months of tests and exams.
The ultimate diagnosis: She had a hemorrhaging cavernous malformation in her brain stem. Her mother had the same diagnosis at 57 years old, but chose not to undergo surgery.
Dr. Frank Hsu at Loma Linda University Medical Center stepped forward to undertake a surgery few brain surgeons would attempt.
Hsu had performed only five similar procedures, but trained with a medical leader who performed more than 200.
“This kind of surgery is high risk at best. Your odds are not good,” Lowndes remembers Hsu telling her.
She decided to pursue an aggressive course of action and undergo brain surgery after talking with her surgeon and searching her soul.
“I wanted to live! To play! To sing and dance and laugh myself silly!” Lowndes writes in her book. “My mother had not been able to do this.”
A cerebral cavernous malformation is an abnormally formed blood vessel, which can form in the brain or spinal column and result in a range of neurological symptoms. It can cause weakness, numbness, difficulty speaking, seizures and severe headaches.
That day in July, 2003 was the beginning of an experience Lowndes calls a gift and an opportunity: her “medical adventure.”
In the days immediately after surgery, she could only wiggle her toes. She had to relearn how talk, walk, brush her teeth and tie her shoes.
“I had to learn how to smile,” she said.
She experienced a low point after surgery, but it didn’t last long. A close group of friends rallied to her side with encouragement.
The healing stillness and solitude of Joshua tree served her perfectly too.
“I live a balance of life that is right for me,” she said. “I know my limits.”
Putting it all down on the page
Lowndes said it was a challenging adventure to write and publish her first book, which includes a heartfelt foreword by Hsu.
“She is a true inspiration,” her doctor wrote. “Once in a while, a neurosurgeon meets a patient who truly inspires him/her. For me, Kathleen Lowndes is that patient.”
Hsu said her story will inspire people going through difficult times and provide hope to embrace recovery.
Cecilia “Cici” Harner found inspiration in the words Lowndes penned.
“Kathleen’s book has been so inspirational for me,” Harner said. “I am just grateful to be here every day.”
Harner, a Joshua 78-year-old Tree resident, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January 2018. She continues medical treatments and has read Lowndes’ book twice. The two women have been friends for the past decade.
“She was so open and candid,” Harner said. “Her book gave me hope and the will not to give up.”
Another friend, local musician Clyde Grabski, helped her as an editor, cheerleader and kindred spirit.
“By understanding Kathleen’s experiences, I’ve come to appreciate living life more fully,” Grabski said. “I am now living my life in a more accepting and forgiving manner.”
Grabski said one of his fondest memories with Kathleen was holding the first printed copy of her book. “It was a special moment for both of us.”
In a final section of her book, Lowndes details “How to Feel Love: Ain’t Life Grand!” In this one page she gathers up ways to harness loving energy from solitude, music, art, nature and the joy of giggling.
“Giggles help me feel like I fit in with everybody,” Lowndes writes.
A peaceful, loving future
Lowndes has shared her book with the Yucca Valley library’s book club, the Sanctuary of Light at the Institute of Mentalphysics, the Rainbow Stew shop and recently on the Desert Lady Diaries podcast.
She finds that sharing a message of love and wisdom invigorates her own spirit.
“Love gives me everything that my mind can imagine. As my wishes become dreams and I revel in the sweet bliss of my heart, the wishes come true,” she wrote.
For Lowndes, powerful love is the secret to her recovery.
She said when she learned to love herself, she could talk to her body and it would respond and heal. Loving herself opened the doors to truly loving others, which for her proved that love is the major healing force available for everyone.
Lowndes, who has a college degree in literature, has several books underway.
“Writing is my life blood. I can’t be without it,” she said. “It’s my mainstay of my process of becoming a loving person.”
