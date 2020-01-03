Snowfall brings extra visitors to desert for New Year’s

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — People from far and wide celebrated the holiday season by exploring the outdoors at Joshua Tree National Park.
Lines into the gates and crowded parking areas were clear signs of the abundance of visitors.
“It is the holidays, and it’s busy every holiday, but this year it was exceedingly busy because of the snow event,” JTNP Superintendent David Smith said.
“We typically don’t get more than two or three inches of snow in the park, but to have two feet of snow up by Keys View is pretty spectacular.”
The snow can cause safety risks, however, Smith cautioned.
“Right now, all the paved roads are open but if you’re planning on doing any dirt road visitation while you’re here, or if you’re going to be going out to Keys Ranch, I would put those off for a while,” he said.
“There are large lakes as the melting snow is forming along the roadways. A lot of those roads have clay in them and the clay becomes just impassable.”
He advises backcountry campers to stay at the lower elevations. “I’d be backcountry camping in the Pinto Basin or by Indian Cove, not in the higher elevations. It’s still too cold at night,” Smith said.
Even with snow on the ground, the conditions at the park were appreciated by those from colder climates. Charlie, Jen and their son Cole Beck from Seattle were visiting the park for the first time this week. Leaving behind northwest weather was a relief to Cole, who described the Seattle winter.
“The weather was terrible. It was really rainy, raining sideways, dark and windy. It was really sad,” Cole said.
“We had the gloomiest day of the year Dec. 20. There was the least light ever recorded in one whole day in Seattle, so we needed to see sun.”
Some visitors came to climb and several guides were busy helping people safely reach higher heights at Indian Cove Campgrounds.
“The Christmas and New Year’s stretch, that’s the time where the park sees the highest volume of visitors pretty much in the year. So it’s definitely high volume right now,” said Cliffhanger climbing guide Erica Nguyen.
She also described some of the phenomenal impacts from the recent snow and rain.
“If you haven’t been to Rattlesnake Canyon … all of the snow and all of the moisture we’ve been getting has now created a waterfall back there and it’s gorgeous. It’s really flowing right now and it’s beautiful. There’s water in the desert and it’s really wild,” Nguyen said.
The Li family came from New York City to explore the area. Parents Ling and Holly were inspired by their son to make the trip. They stayed at Black Rock and Indian Cove during their four days in the Morongo Basin.
“I had never been to Joshua Tree before. Our son got into climbing gyms and he actually wanted to go bouldering somewhere, so we incorporated that,” said father Ling Li.
Their son, 19-year-old Finn, has been climbing indoors for about a year. This was his first time bouldering outdoors.
“We did a little research and it seemed like a good spot to hit. I think the beauty of the place is pretty spectacular. It’s beautiful to do it in this setting. It’s pretty incredible,” Ling Li said.
Fifteen-year-old Tennessee King had mixed emotions about climbing with her parents, but faced her fears.
“I was terrified, but it wasn’t as bad as I though it was going to be. It was like fun, but I’m never gonna admit that to my mom,” she confided while laughing.
“It’s not something I would pursue in life, but I’d do it again.”
Angela Patnode came to visit from Bozeman, Montana. Her sister lives in the area, so she travels here one to three times a year. She described what keeps bringing her back to the park.
“The quietness, the solitude, the wilderness, the nature. … I like going where there aren’t too many people, so the further out I go on hikes the better,” she said.
“It’s different when it’s not the holiday. Since I’ve been here during both, I know where to go. I’ve been enough to know where to go and where not to go during the holiday period,” Patnode said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.