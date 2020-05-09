Morongo Valley performer receives microgrant for queenly documentary

Morongo Valley performer, dramatist and artist Grey Forge LeFey has won a $500 grant to document his work to bring Drag Queen Story Hour to the Morongo Basin.
LeFey was one of five recipients of the microgrants from a new program, the Arts Innovator Micro-Grant Fund.
He found the subject of his documentary after moving to Morongo Valley with his husband, Khrysso Heart LeFey, in 2018.
“We learned that Palm Springs has a chapter of the international organization, Drag Queen Story Hour. I contacted their global director in New York about becoming involved in their mission of fostering a love of reading, encouraging imagination and a safe environment for self-expression. He encouraged us to start a chapter here in Morongo Basin,” Grey said via email.
“Drag Queen Story Hour is a program that encourages freedom of expression and imagination as well as literacy, and I believe passionately in those things,” Grey said. “My late wife and I tried hard to raise our daughters with the belief and freedom that they could express themselves however they wanted without subscription to archetypes.”
Grey and Khrysso heard about the grant at an Arts Connection workshop on becoming a community arts advocate on March 5. While planning their project, they decided it would be a great idea to document the process. The documentary’s working title is “The Queens of the Basin Project.” It will be a video documentation of the process of establishing a new chapter of Drag Queen Story Hour in the widely differing communities of the Morongo Basin.
“I just thought it couldn’t do any harm to apply. It was literally the last minute when we realized the microgrant would help us to produce the documentary,” he said.
They will use the money to employ technical assistance for filming.
“I’m so thrilled to be a recipient. It is incredibly affirming to have the support of Arts Connection, the Arts Council of San Bernardino County, and since they made the announcement, we’ve only had positive feedback,” he said.
Grey finds the Basin to be a welcoming community. He and Khrysso have each developed character personas; Grey performs as “SoFonda LeFey” and Khrysso’s character is “Butch.”
“When we moved to California in October 2018, SoFonda and Butch appeared at Morongo Valley Fire Department’s community trunk or treat, and we were welcomed by everyone we met. It was such fun!” said Grey.
He then developed an original one-act play featuring SoFonda and Butch called “The Scrummy Bits of SoFonda LeFey.” It premiered at 2019 High Desert Fringe Festival in Joshua Tree.
Due to the pandemic, the project may have to wait.
“We’re just in the beginning stages, and at the threshold of scheduling local events, when the virus ban stalled us. But in the meantime we’re researching children’s books that are appropriate as endorsed for DQSH by the American Library Association, contacting venues, developing our website and more,” he said.
“We’ll be recruiting additional performers to help us, be they queens or kings or funny animals. SoFonda has much more in common with Mrs. Doubtfire than Divine.”
The microgrants are one-time $500 cash awards given to San Bernardino County artists to support grassroots projects and ideas that demonstrate innovative thinking and arts-based approaches to advance community goals. The Micro-Grant Fund aims to help stimulate support for creative industry workers and give artists the chance to seek out other available matching funds they would otherwise not have access to.
“Arts Connection is dedicated to changing the narrative surrounding private and public support for the arts and building models that can be scaled up and integrated with our government and business structures. Small awards like these $500 micro grants are one small yet powerful example of what we can be doing to move the conversation forward in our region,” wrote Executive Director Jennifer Kane in a press release April 22.
“Although the funds were slated for distribution as part of California’s Arts, Culture and Creativity month this April, the announcement is especially timely in light of the recent cancellations of hundreds of arts events county wide and the economic challenges that the changing landscape is presenting to artists across the nation.”
Arts Connection plans to continue hosting the grant program annually, with applications opening in January and awards announced in April.
Commented