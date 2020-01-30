Surviving snakes and spiders: Hospital kicks off series

JOSHUA TREE — The Hi-Desert has plenty of creepy-crawling critters despite its harsh environment, infrequent rain and powerful sunshine.
Whether you’re an avid outdoors hiker or just like to hang out in your backyard, local health experts aim to help people be prepared for encounters with poisonous critters. A full house came out for the first in a series of four events held by Hi-Desert Medical Center to inform the community about survival techniques.
About 80 people attended the Jan. 20 event to learn what to do when encountering snakes and spiders.
The first presentation in the series was titled, “Desert Bites Back: Surviving Sun, Snakes and Spiders.”
As the weather warms up, snakes start to slither out of their winter hideouts and they cross paths with humans or their curious pets.
Health experts said 25-year-old men who have been drinking alcohol are most likely to end up in the emergency room with snake bites.
“What happens when you get drunk and poke the snake?” asked presenter Gael Whetstone, a registered nurse and the trauma response coordinator at the Desert Care Network.
Yes, bites happen, she said. JFK hospital in Indio and Hi-Desert Regional Medical Center in Joshua Tree both see their share of snake-bite victims.
“You both get the prize for the highest number of snake bites,” Whetstone said. What happens if you’re bitten? “Try to remain calm and then you are going to call 911,” Whetstone said. “Always call 911 first, please.”
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that as many as 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the U.S. each year. Such bites are rarely fatal. They kill about five people annually. But snake venom can cause serious harm.
Venom causes pain and swelling and perhaps some blistering at the site of the bite, and it damages tissue, Whetstone said.
She suggests people carry emergency snake bite kits, their cellphones and car keys at all times when outside on hikes or walks or even in the backyard.
Whetstone also said it is important to remember what the snake looks like, while keeping a safe distance.
“Please don’t try to capture the snake,” Whetstone said. “Do not bring the snake to the emergency department.”
Whetstone also said it is important to remove any jewelry near the snake bite since the site swells rapidly. Also, never drive to an emergency room yourself.
“The sooner you get there, the more likely you will have a good outcome,” Whetstone said. Currently, there are two types of antivenin to treat snake bites: Crofab and Anavip. Crofab comes from sheep in Australia and costs about $8,500 per vial at hospitals. It takes about four to six vials to treat most cases, according to Whetstone.
“It is very expensive,” she said. Anavip comes from horses and is slightly less expensive.
“It’s cheaper so that is the good news,” Whetstone said.
Joshua Tree National Park is home to seven varieties of rattlesnake: Mojave Desert sidewinder, Colorado Desert sidewinder, speckled, Mojave green, red diamond, and Southern Pacific and Western diamondback rattlesnakes, local experts said.
“(In) 40 percent of all snake bites, the person has purposely been putting themselves in harm’s way,” said event presenter Justin Carmichael, with The Living Desert. About half of these cases involve intoxication, usually with alcohol. “It paints the picture more.”
Carmichael recommends using hiking poles or large pointed sticks when walking and making loud “thud, thud, thud,” sounds. He also recommends carrying a whistle.
“Hiking poles are surprisingly protective,” he said. “Add a metal steel tack on the bottom too.”
Carmichael said the sounds will help keep you and your furry four-legged friends safe.
“I am warning them ahead of time I’m coming,” Carmichael said. “A whistle is a great way to attract attention.”
Carmichael showed photos of his black dog named Yogi and provided tips to keep pets safe on walks. He also said knowing the nearest location of an emergency veterinarian is critical for pet snake bites.
“Keeping them on a short leash is so important,” Carmichael said.
Locally, the VCA Animal Hospitals in Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms both have Crofab on hand in the event of an animal snake bite. Carmichael warned about staying clear of rock piles and creosote bushes, which are favorite hiding spots for snakes.
“This is one of the most bio-diverse areas in America,” Carmichael said.
A backyard full of brush and weeds can also be a perfect hiding spot for snakes too, especially if bird feeders are outside.
“No two people are going to react the same,” Carmichael said of snake bites.
Carmichael also discussed spider bites, but he stressed they are not as serious as snake bites. The infamous black widow is dangerous, but rarely deadly, he said.
“You are probably not going to have as bad of reaction as you had in your mind,” Carmichael said of a black widow bite.
“They are an animal that will retreat if they have the opportunity,” he said. “Most black widow bites are not that bad at all.” The plain-looking brown recluse is a little worse, Carmichael said.
“Typically speaking, the reaction will be flu-like,” he said.
