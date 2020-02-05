YUCCA VALLEY — Two armed men remain uncaught after stealing money and cigarettes from the Flyers gas station store at 56269 Twentynine Palms Highway Jan. 29.
The two unknown men entered the store shortly after 1 a.m., according to the sheriff’s station. They demanded money from the registers and left after getting money and cigarettes.
Anyone with information for the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463.
At least three armed robberies have happened at Yucca Valley stores in the past few months.
On Dec. 27, a man armed with a handgun demanded money at the Sprint store in Yucca Valley. He tied up the clerk and stole two iPads.
An armed man wearing a wig stole cash from IHOP on Dec. 26.
A suspect has not been identified to the public in either robbery, but Sgt. Daniel Hanke at the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station said investigators are working on leads.
“We have leads on all of those that we are working,” Hanke said via email Monday. “They are all different suspects.”
Two men are accused of trying to rob Triangle Liquor in Yucca Valley at gunpoint Dec. 10.
Odell Shidie, 20, and Anthony Kamakeeaina, 19, were both charged with robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit a crime along with several allegations of using a gun during a crime.
Both pleaded not guilty.
