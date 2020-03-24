National park closes roads, but visitors keep coming

MORONGO BASIN — With entrance fees waived, the trails and parking lots at Joshua Tree National Park were full over the weekend.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt directed the National Park Service to make entrance to national parks free until further notice last week.
“This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible national parks,” Bernhardt said in a released statement.
But some Joshua Tree locals said the ensuing crowd at the national park went against all guidelines for social distancing. Video and photos taken inside the park Friday and Saturday morning showed cars parked bumper-to-bumper on park roads.
Saturday morning, Joshua Tree National Park announced it would close park roads and campgrounds, but keep the park itself open. Visitors could hike or bicycle in.
“Displaced car campers can take advantage of open camping areas on public lands adjacent to the park and managed by the Bureau of Land Management as well as local private RV parks,” the NPS release stated.
Brian Rennie, who lives near the Joshua Tree entrance, said the announcement made conditions just outside the park worse, as drivers parked their cars along residential roads and on private property.
Rennie told reporters people tried to camp in his front yard, with sleeping bags and all.
The Morongo Basin’s county supervisor, Dawn Rowe, said she heard from residents as well.
“People were parking on private roads and private property and walking across private property to where they thought the park is for hiking,” she said.
At her request, the county’s public works department placed digital “no parking” signs along private properties on Quail Springs Road. They moved quickly and had the signs out by Sunday. Rangers also mobilized Sunday to direct cars not to park on private property.
Rowe said she has asked Caltrans to place digital signs near Indian Canyon before the Morongo Grade to tell visitors the park roads and campgrounds are closed.
In the longer term, Rowe hopes to get the federal government to agree that the national park should be closed during the quarantine to protect locals, including park staff, as well as visitors.
“We’re in the process of drafting a letter from the county Public Health Department that due to health concerns, we are respectfully asking to close the park,” she said Monday afternoon.
Congressman Paul Cook’s office has agreed to present it to the administration, according to Rowe.
Joshua Tree National Park staff did not respond to requests to comment or provide visitor numbers for the weekend.
Local and national groups are also calling for the Department of the Interior to close the park.
Friends of Joshua Tree, a climbing nonprofit, posted last week that climbing is not recommended, since a high concentration of people, hand placements on popular routes and lack of running water in the park would encourage spread of the new coronavirus.
The Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, a national advocacy group, urged Bernhardt to stop encouraging people to visit parks.
“We are concerned that the secretary’s decision to waive entrance fees will lead to overcrowding and a greater risk to the health and well-being of our NPS employees and visitors,” Chairman Phil Francis said.
A Joshua Tree National Park worker who spoke on condition of anonymity said park communications are controlled by the office of the Secretary of the Interior, including the news release that listed trails to hike.
“The way many employees feel is if we have a pandemic, then let’s treat it like a pandemic,” he said.
“We’ve opened the 49 Palms Trail and Rattlesnake Canyon and the park service is forced to allow people to use that trails, even though that is where we get some of our most severe rescue calls from,” he said.
Some workers are concerned about the contact they have to have with the public.
“We still have people shoulder to shoulder but they’re at the gates now. And we still have employees who have to interact with these visitors,” he said.
“My family is now at risk because I’m being ordered to work and we have this huge influx of visitors that we’re not telling to stay away.”
Ranger Mark Foster stood guard at the Utah Trail entrance to Joshua Tree National Park Monday morning. To the south, a handful of cars were parked and waiting for the return of occupants who walked or bicycled into the park.
Foster, who hails from Indiana, has been a ranger at Joshua Tree National Park since lat October. He previously served in Sequoia.
He said the western park entrance has seen more traffic. He noted that no one he had stopped had complained about the new regulation.
A San Diego man who declined to give his name said he heard about the new restriction Saturday morning and that it did not affect his park plans which, he said, including climbing and backcountry hiking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.