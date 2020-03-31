Veterinary clinics setting new protocols for human safety

MORONGO BASIN -— Veterinarian offices in the Basin are taking extra precautions during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The VCA veterinarian hospitals and Companion Animal Clinic are all allowing only their animal patients — not their owners — inside the building.
“We are currently offering curbside appointments. Clients are parking in our parking lot and texting us when they arrive,” said Heather Stafford, practice manager at Companion Animal Clinic in Yucca Valley.
A technician takes the pet into the clinic while the owner stays in the car. The doctor does the exam inside the building while talking with the owner on the phone.
After the exam is completed, the technician brings the pet back out to the car.
“This allows us to keep our distance to minimize exposure to both staff and our clients,” Stafford said. “We thank all of our clients for being understanding of our new protocols.”
VCA is following a similar system.
“We have put in place new protocols to get us through this time,” VCA hospital manager Jen Baker said last week.
“We are providing curbside pet care service right now. No (human) clients are allowed in the building in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.”
The procedure involves making appointments by phone. When arriving at the hospital for their appointment, owners are asked to remain in their cars and call the office to check into the system.
During the call, an assistant will take down the pet’s history and reason for the visit. Then the assistant, wearing a mask, will come out to the car and collect the pet. The assistant remains with the pet while the veterinarian sees them. The care will proceed from there.
Payment is collected in another phone call and the pet is then returned to its owner’s car.
Both businesses are also asking customers to be mindful of the services they need.
The American Veterinary Medical Association has recommended that people postpone routine annual exams and vaccines for adult pets during the shelter-in-place orders.
Companion Animal Clinic is no longer seeing pets for routine anal gland expressions, as well as postponing non-urgent spays and neuters until gloves, masks and other equipment are readily available for human hospitals.
“We are taking COVID-19 very seriously and we are doing our best to protect both staff and clients. We are currently open for our normal business hours,” said practice manager Heather Stafford.
Because of limited supplies, VCA also asks that certain procedures be postponed.
“We are asking that elective procedures be held off for now,” said Baker. “Procedures such as spaying and neutering, or to remove a cyst, while important, they can wait until after this current health situation.”
Some vaccines can also be postponed.
“Puppies and kittens can still get their boosters and of course we are still doing rabies vaccines and because of the weather we are doing rattlesnake vaccines, but bordetella vaccines can be held off for now,” added Baker.
“Some pet owners are unhappy about not being able to accompany their pet, but it’s the only option for now.”
“We are doing the best we can. We ask our clients to please have patience. It’s a bit slower to do the curbside service,” added Baker.
For now, Companion workers are not wearing masks.
Clinic owner and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Linda Colburn said via email Saturday, “I am anticipating comments and confusion as to why our staff is not wearing masks when picking up patients from outside. We are following guidelines from OSHA, CDC and WHO regarding use of personal protective equipment and are not using masks in this situation.”
For information on pet care, call Companion Animal Clinic at (760) 228-1474 or go to companionanimalclinicca.com or call the VCA hospitals at (760) 365-0641 for Yucca Valley and (760) 367-9511 for Twentynine Palms.
