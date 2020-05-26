LANDERS — Motorcyclist Shervin Hosselnian, a 45-year-old from Lake Forest, allegedly tried to evade a traffic citation for speeding Thursday and led CHP officers in a chase that ended in a crash.
According to the CHP, Officer Griffith tried to stop Hosselnian as he rode a Honda motorcycle south on Old Woman Springs Road just north of Luna Vista Road at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Hosselnian was driving 30 miles per hour over the speed limit, going about 85 mph in a 55 mph zone, Griffith reported.
Hosselnian allegedly sped away when Griffith tried to pull him over and accelerated to over 120 mph.
Hosselnian approached Terra Vista Drive and passed another officer, Sgt. O’Brien, who joined in the pursuit. Hosselnian continued west on Terra Vista Drive and then drove onto a dirt road, Palm Avenue. He attempted to make a left turn onto Sunway Drive and lost control of his motorcycle.
He was apprehended by O’Brien and Griffith after falling from the motorcycle. He suffered no serious injuries and was medically cleared before being booked into the Morongo Basin Jail.
A records check showed that he had multiple active suspension on his driving record and no current motorcycle endorsement. He was arrested for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving on a suspended license.
