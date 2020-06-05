Art Colony’s youth art show posted on Facebook

MORONGO VALLEY — The Art Colony of Morongo Valley has posted all the entries for the Children’s Art Show online at Facebook under “Art Colony of Morongo Valley Gift Shop and Gallery.”
This year the show is a virtual one, just for the fun of it.
Kids from all ages up to 16 years old could each enter one piece in any medium.
The show will be judged by the member of the colony in three age categories: ages 3 to 6, 7 to 9 or 10 and over. There will be a first, second, third and honorable mention named in each age group.
Winners will receive award certificates via email. They will be announced on the Facebook page June 7.
