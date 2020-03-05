Murder trial is pushed back

JOSHUA TREE — Mario Montes Banuelos, 50, of Yuma, Arizona, appeared Thursday morning in the Joshua Tree Superior Courthouse for a pretrial. Attorneys for both the defense and the prosecution said they needed more time to review the case and tentatively set a date of May 4 for the start of the trail.
Banuelos was arrested at the Yuma border crossing Jan. 19 and identified as one of the suspects in the murders of 17-year-old Jesus Munoz and 24-year-old Portirio Chavez Cardenas as well as the attempted murder of Jesus’ brother Enrique Munoz, the man who survived the shooting in Morongo Valley in 1994.
San Bernardino County detectives were notified of Banuelos’ arrest and transported him back to this county.
Detectives learned from the U.S. Marshal’s Service that the second suspect, Mario’s brother Noe Montes Banuelos, was shot to death at age 45 in Sonora, Mexico, last July.
The three victims of the shooting were all from Los Angeles. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, detectives at the time determined the three were summoned to a house in Coachella Valley by one of the suspects.
Once there, they were assaulted, forced into the van and driven to an unknown dirt road in Morongo Valley, where they were shot.
Despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Enrique Munoz survived and managed to drive the van onto Twentynine Palms Highway, where he was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy for erratic driving. Munoz was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center and released after several days.
Banuelos, who is now being held on a $3 million bail, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder with enhancements for the use of a firearm.
His public defender, Gary Smith, said that he considered enacting Banuelos’ right to a speedy trial and pushing for the trial to start sooner, but after talking it over with his client, he felt that allowing both his office and the district attorney’s office extra time to prepare would make it less likely for either party to have grounds for a mistrial.
“We don’t want there to be any reason to throw out this trial,” he said.
District attorney on the case, Justin Crocker, agreed and they scheduled another pretrial for 8:30 a.m. April 28. If all goes according to plan, the trial will start on May 4.
