MORONGO BASIN — When voters mark their ballots in the November election, one of the measures before them looks to become a fierce fight.
The California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act of 2018, also known as Schools & Communities First, is a California ballot measure that seeks to change some provisions of Proposition 13, the famous Howard Jarvis 1978 property tax limitations initiative.
The initiative would raise an estimated $12 billion for schools and local governments by amending the tax rates for commercial and industrial properties.
Currently California properties are assessed at the same basic tax rate whether the property is residential, commercial, industrial or agricultural, all of which enjoy protections under Prop. 13.
The new ballot measure is referred to as “split roll” since it would split how commercial property taxes are assessed from how residential, agricultural and small-business properties are assessed.
Proponents of the bill want to set different tax rates for all types of commercial and industrial properties to benefit schools and communities.
The split-roll property tax is a huge concern for commercial property owners and industrial facilities and these groups are likely to put up a fierce fight with a well-funded opposition campaign.
The California Chamber of Commerce strongly opposes any split roll proposal, warning of trickle-down repercussions.
“Split-roll will increase costs for consumers. Faced with higher property taxes, commercial property owners with typical lease terms are likely to pass the increased costs on to their tenants,” claims the organization’s website.
The California Federation of Teachers is one of over 300 social justice, faith-based, education, labor and philanthropic organizations supporting the initiative.
“We’re seeing the most significant disruption to education in modern history, and the shortfalls that California is facing will result with devastating cuts for years to come if we don’t put forward some solutions,” California Federation of Teachers President Jeffery Freitas said via email Monday.
The California State PTA also supports the initiative.
“Our schools have been desperately underfunded for years. With the governor’s proposed cuts to education of $15 billion, this initiative is needed now, more than ever, to ensure our schools have the resources they need in order to provide the education our children deserve,” Shereen Walter, director of legislation for the California State PTA, said in an email Tuesday.
Detractors argue that if the measure passes, sponsors will next come after Prop. 13 protections for homeowners.
Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable, plans to fight the bill as co-chair of Californians to Save Prop 13 and Stop Higher Property Taxes.
“California currently has a more than $17 billion budget reserve. State and local governments are taking in record revenue. And yet somehow both the state and local governments are facing significant deficits in the near future,” he said.
“Hardworking Californians have seen their tax burden increase, including from the state’s gas tax increase last year. In the past eight years, local governments have enacted more than 800 general and special taxes.”
State Senator Cathleen Galgiani, a Democrat from Stockton, agrees with Lapsley: “A tax increase this large will harm all California families; there is no doubt about it.”
comment
Sure, why not.
Maybe it will allow small business owners a little more competitive edge.
Perhaps our local and county governments will wisely use this extra revenue for core services that are under funded. After all, a new bridge to nowhere over the River Denial is sorely needed.
It will also give the Republic of California some extra money to wantonly waste.
Either way, we be screwed.
