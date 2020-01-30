Australian artist in residence Megan Evans held her opening reception for her show “REturn: Take Nothing and Give Everything in Return” at BoxoHOUSE Saturday.
Evans’ residency was spent in her personal journey of decolonization through investigation of how she can take responsibility for her settler colonial ancestry.
One of her pieces “Acknowledgment of Country” was so well received by a representative of the Malki Museum, Aaron Saubel, that he requested the work and a recording of Evans’ talk for display at the museum which showcases the history of Southern Californian Native American cultures.
The piece has a message embroidered at the top “I acknowledge that the land I’m working on is the sacred sovereign lands of the Chemehuevi, the Cahuilla and the Serrano peoples.”
“I sewed it over the whole residency. A bit every night,” said Evans. The piece has a cascading red ribbon and in the center is a Purple Heart medal. “I think Native Americans deserve a Purple Heart.”
Her art pieces were also heavily influenced by our local flora as can be seen in her inverted cholla mobile “UNbalanced” and her collection of twisted desert wood pieces mounted on granite tiles from Home Depot.
Many of Evans’ pieces are made with antique silver pieces. A display of silver food warmers called “Victoria’s Secret” are posed in what appear to be mid-use.
“I found a lot of these silver pieces at an antique shop across from the Frontier Café,” she said.
Evans aims to prompt questions rather than answers. Questions about how to unpack whiteness, colonization and cultural prejudices, in the belief that until we reconcile with our colonial past we will be unable to learn from the depth of indigenous knowledges that may save us all.
(0) comments
