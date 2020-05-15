TWENTYNINE PALMS — Fire Chief Dan Munsey warned of closed fire stations and overworked firefighters if the FP5 expansion is backpedaled in the fall.
Fire Protection Zone 5 added a charge to property taxes each year to help fund the county department. FP5 was expanded to most county areas in 2018, including most of the Morongo Basin. But county residents quickly spoke out against the expansion, two lawsuits were filed against the county and a petition with 32,017 signatures was submitted to the registrar of voters calling for a repeal of the fire tax. After the petition was accepted, the county board of supervisors voted to repeal the tax and put it on the November ballot.
All residents in FP5 including those in the expansion and those who opted into the protection zone before the expansion, like Twentynine Palms, will vote on whether or not to pay the tax to fund the fire department.
Munsey, speaking remotely, talked to City Council members during their Tuesday, May 12, meeting but noted that he was not speaking for or against the measure.
“I cannot support or oppose a measure related to the fire district,” he said.
He warned that if the county loses the revenue generated by the FP5 tax, they may close three of the six fire stations that serve residents in the sprawling south desert area of the county, which includes Yucca Valley, Yucca Mesa, Joshua Tree, Twentynine Palms, Needles and Havasu Landing.
“I cannot tell you definitively that loss of FP5 will close this station or that station,” he added.
FP5 funding is one of three sources of money for the county fire service, along with fees and contracts and the county general fund.
Munsey warned that its loss could draw out response to the point where firefighters would not be able to reach fires before they hit the flash point — where the growing heat from a small fire ignites all the objects in a room.
Response times, he said, could go from just over 10 minutes to almost 19 minutes.
Staffing, he said, would go from 51 firefighters to 27 in the south desert total and from 17 to nine on any given day.
Each firefighter would respond to more calls, from 233 to 439 a year, if the fee goes away.
They would have less time to train or provide safety education to residents.
He also pointed out that firefighters do more than fight fires. Their jobs include treating people in traffic collisions and going on swiftwater rescues during summer monsoons.
(4) comments
Here we go! The threats of closing more fire stations, as predicted right on schedule...
Maybe proper allocation of funds from the county supervisors?
Funny how the county can ALWAYS find money for stupid projects, but not basic services.
Plenty of useless overhead that could easily be ditched.
Moratorium on new purchases, hiring and projects.
When all avenues of fiscal conservation are thoroughly used and exhausted, then and only then ask for a modest increase.
REALLY!
"San Bernardino County has millions for small businesses"
.....but not for basic services?
[ohmy][scared][crying] 10 minutes??? The best the former chief promised us out in the boonies was a 45-minute response time! The best we have heard lately was 30 minutes...
I wish the county would stop throwing the fire department under the bus. County fiscal policies are the issue. Rather than shoot the messenger, we need to send a loud and clear message to the county supervisors: Core services FIRST, then fund the remaining programs and projects AFTER. If they can't figure out what "core services" are then they either learn fast or resign.
The county kindergarten games have already COST hundreds of dollars to each home owner in increased fire insurance premiums when they closed satellite stations in outlying areas.
The response time for my area is 25 minutes from first call. I will say that our dedicated fire fighters must have bolted out the door and hauled buttox and biscuits to achieve that time very early morning.
The town of Yucca Valley probably could fund a fire department considering the added sales tax revenue they soak everyone with that shops there.
The City of Twenty-nine Palms also had a good fire department until they swallowed the county Kool-aid. Perhaps a local fire tax increase would have been the best solution. Perhaps 29 needs to revisit their own fire department.
Regretfully this will be getting worse with the pandemic reducing potential collected taxes on all fronts.
Some difficult choices will have to be made. Most of them will be unpleasant at best, some will be extremely painful.
I own and live in an outlier (unicorporated) area, and also have vested commercial interests in 29, so I am well aware of what's what basin wide. The Stark reality is a whole lot of good taxpaying folks are getting a raw deal.
