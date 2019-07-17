Neighbors’ nonprofit group celebrates 20 years of service

JOSHUA TREE — Volunteers and supporters of Reach Out Morongo Basin gathered at the Joshua Tree Retreat Center Saturday, July 13, to celebrate the neighbors-helping-neighbors organization’s 20th anniversary.
Participants dined on a meal catered by Bruce Campbell and desserts created by Reach Out volunteer Barbara Finnegan.
They were welcomed by Executive Director Robin Schlosser and heard a short speech from board President Kurt Schauppner, who praised the many volunteers who have worked with Reach Out Morongo Basin over the years.
They listened to the music of Miri Hunter and Thom Merrick, also known as Hunter and the Wick’d, and took part in a silent auction with items that included paintings, wine glasses and a walking stick.
Mark Lundquist, field representative to 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Rowe, presented Schlosser with a county proclamation honoring the group for its two decades of service.
Reach Out Morongo Basin began its life in the late 1990s as Reach Out 29 when a few individuals joined together to form a group to serve seniors and disabled residents.
Originally a part of the Twentynine Palms Ministerial Association, the group was led by Anita Neu-Fultz and later by Sandy Smith. After several years, it expanded to become Reach Out Morongo Basin.
The group, now led by Schlosser, serves an area from Morongo Valley in the west to Sheephole Pass in the east and Johnson Valley in the north.
Its services run the gamut from help with home repairs to transportation to and from medical appointments.
For information, call (760) 361-1410
