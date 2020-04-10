Artists respond to crisis by continuing to create

Galleries have closed their doors to the public in the Morongo Basin, leaving many artists without the venues and shoppers they depend on. In response, many are tackling new projects and finding new ways to share their art online.
“It’s unfortunate that many artists who have works currently on the walls of galleries suddenly have zero audience and zero sales that would have potentially come from those exhibits (as is the case with my ‘Mojave Madness’ group show at Yucca Valley Arts Center,” said artist and curator Zara Kand.
During the pandemic, Kand is taking on a new project.
“Being stuck at home with little obligation to the outside world opens up a whole new opportunity to reflect on one’s inner world,” she said via email Friday.
“With the extra time, I find myself revisiting ideas that have been left on the back burner, the ones deemed less of a priority, and have had fun playing with those and turning them into something worthwhile.”
Kand and a poet friend, L.I. Henley, have started a new chapbook collaboration of poems and paintings — something she says may have taken them years to get to otherwise.
Artists are always inspired and influenced by events taking place around them and this influence will manifest in their work.
Coronavirus imagery is infiltrating the work of painter Kathy Miller. “I pulled a canvas down a few nights ago and just started painting. Turquoise, white, purple. Then I taped off lines and angles. I was not really thinking about what I was creating, just letting it happen,” she said.
“Looking at it now, I see clouds with COVID-19 droplets, walls and a bigger virus spore creeping into the picture. So, this virus thing subconsciously made its way to my canvas.”
Artist Jessie Keylon had to close her Pioneertown studio for now, but is still creating art.
“I have been taking more time to experiment with conveying the emotions and fears that the current world situation brings up, and it makes my recent pieces more personal and powerful for me,” Keylon said. “Will this corona-period of art be seen by anyone? Right now it’s nice to not worry about that. It’s an introspective, quiet time for me.”
Multi-media artist Barbara Drucker needed some time to register the changing world.
“I have been in a creative fog over the last three weeks and only now feel like I am accepting the situation enough to break out of the fog and begin to create again!” she said via email.
“I made this odd thing today, pine twigs wrapped with red and white thread, and it is a beginning. Making symbolic objects, creating art, creativity in general, help one feel better, more stable and grounded, and that’s why we should all try to do something positive, constructive and creative each day, in order to get through this crisis.”
Gloris Smith Young is a musician, artist and blogger at “Gloriadelia” and “Skinny and Fit.” The pandemic is bringing out her cartoonist side.
“I’ve been illustrating book covers and maps for a children’s book series and I do portraits and a local T-shirt printer sells T-shirts with my art on it, but the pandemic brought out my inner cartoonist,” she said.
“And I’ve been posting cartoons in Facebook groups, like “Yucca Valley Neighbors” and “What’s Going on in the Morongo Basin,” and on Instagram, hoping to bring a smile to people’s faces during this stressful time where we’re isolated. It’s a lonely time, especially for people.
“Chevy Chase said, ‘Laughter kills lonesome.’ I hope that’s what my cartoons do.”
