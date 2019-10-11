Gunfighters support foundation, invite famous actor to next show

PIONEERTOWN — The Gunfighters For Hire group opened their season last weekend with a wild west show and a check presentation of $500 to Happy Trails Children’s Foundation Director Joel “Dutch” Dortch. The foundation manages a 44-bed facility for abused boys.
Next Saturday’s show for the western reenactment group will once again be honored to have long time award-winning author, radio host, baseball player, award-winning film and television actor Michael Dante hangin‘ with the gunfighters at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19 on Mane Street. Come and meet Michael Dante, and his lovely wife Mary Jane, in-person and say “howdy.” He’ll have autographed books, DVDs and pictures available.
The Mane Street old west town is just behind Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace.
Gunfighters for Hire is the only registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization performing on Mane Street helping to raise money for other needy organizations. The kind and generous donations from the public help the gunfighters to help others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.