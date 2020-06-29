MORONGO BASIN — After months of closure due to COVID-19, the Morongo Basin’s three public libraries will reopen for business Tuesday, welcoming back book lovers, computer users and DVD renters. For Yucca Valley, this will be the first day the public is allowed in the newly renovated building on Twentynine Palms Highway at Joshua Drive.
Like many other public facilities across San Bernardino County, the libraries in Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms were closed during the shutdown to limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Libraries are in the third stage in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening guidelines. They will open with limited hours next week.
Patrons at the county’s libraries will not be charged late fees for the books, DVDs or other items they had checked out during the pandemic.
The Yucca Valley branch library will resume to normal hours effective July 6, according to librarian Michael Jacome. Summer events and programs will be announced soon.
The new library is located at 57271 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley.
Hours for all three libraries are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
