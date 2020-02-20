Cal Fire honors victim of historic Unigas explosion

YUCCA VALLEY — A series of explosions resounded through Yucca Valley Friday, Feb. 20, 1970; flames erupted into the sky. It was caused by a rupture in a hose of a delivery truck that was pumping propane into a storage tank at the Unigas Inc. facility at 56667 Twentynine Palms Highway. The fire caused serious injury to two firemen, burns and injury to local firemen and volunteers and excessive damage to buildings and equipment in the east end of town.
One of those injured was Paul Wearing, then 20, who was a firefighter for the California Department of Forestry. Wearing was blown 100 feet by the explosion and suffered from burns on over 60 percent of his body. He survived the explosion but died in the hospital March 9 from pneumonia.
Fifty years later, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is remembering Wearing and others who suffered from the Unigas fire.
“I can’t believe it was 50 years ago,” said Carolynne Hansen, the dispatcher for the all-volunteer Joshua Tree Fire Department in a phone interview Wednesday.
She was then called Carolynne Angle and was married to Bill Angle, an engineer in the department. She remembers hearing the call coming over the radio. Her husband was in the bath at the time and had to hop out and get his gear on.
Usually, to dispatch the firefighters, Hansen would sound the alarm for her boss, Bob Garry, who owned a gas station where Valero is now. The alarm would go off in a Plectron radio receiver Garry kept under the counter.
“Then he would blow an air horn,” Hansen recalled. “Joshua Tree being a small town, everyone would hear the horn and do what they had been assigned to do.”
On the night of the Unigas explosion, the gas station was closed for the night, so the alarm sounded in the Plectrons the volunteer firefighters kept in their own homes.
Paul McCormick was the captain.
“He was at Colony Kitchen eating dinner with his family, so he jumped on the back of the fire truck as it went through to go to the fire,” Hansen remembers.
Rumors and fears started flying soon after the explosion.
“Being in Joshua Tree, we heard all of these rumors that there were bodies all over the place,” Hansen said. “What it was, was pieces of shrapnel.”
Fifteen people were injured in the fire, said fire Captain Drew Smith. Smith gave the introductions at a memorial service commemorating Wearing on Thursday.
“The ripple from that fire went through the entire department,” he said. “It changed how we do things today.”
Guest speaker Jerry Glover, a retired fire captain who was stationed in the Morongo Basin from 1976 to 1987, was working as the supervisor of the warehouse station in San Bernardino when the fire happened.
After the fire was put out he and three other supervisors were tasked with reviewing the event to see what could have been done to lessen injuries and casualties.
“We were tasked really to review what we had for safety equipment,” he said.
During the Unigas fire, firefighters were wearing khakis and helmets.
“If we wanted to have gloves, we had to go buy our own,” Glover said.
Glover began researching safety clothing and came across a thread called Nomex, a fire- and flame-resistant fiber that is still used today in firefighters’ single-layer protection gear.
“Fire service safety has come a long way and it all started here with Paul,” Glover said. “When someone dies we all want to find meaning from it.”
After hearing glover speak attendees at the memorial service were invited outside for a ceremonial wreath laying. The Cal Fire Local 2881 Honor Guard laid a wreath for Wearing near his permanent memorial in the front of the Yucca Valley Cal Fire station.
Guests were also invited to view Bob Stephenson’s photos from the Unigas fire. Copies of the photos can be found at the Morongo Basin Historical Society.
