When I was young, I spent much of my time in my yard, playing games, chasing the dogs, and balancing on rocks. As an only child, I was solitary. I recall glancing up at an enormous bird with dark feathers and developed an interest in it.
Growing up in the Mojave, my parents knew a bit about birds. They told me my bird was a raven who came to my yard every year with its mate. Corvids, they said, were clever. I paid attention closely.
Today, I acknowledge the common raven is one of the smartest animals alive. Their cognitive skills nearly equal the dolphin or the chimpanzee, with abilities as far ranging as facial recognition. They are scavengers who figured out how to drop nuts on the road to crack them open, they use tools, and can mimic voices.
Throughout much of my childhood, ravens often visited my family, rarely getting too close, but always perching nearby or flying overhead. The vocalizations of the mated pair and their children accompanied me to school, and escorted the bus back home in the evening. It seemed everywhere I turned, I could discern one of them, and we developed a form of kinship.
I felt as if the ravens protected me and watched over me through my roughest years enduring bullying and depression. Their presence gave me moral support. In exchange, I kept other kids from throwing rocks at them. My personification of the animal may seem exaggerated, but to me their protection was real. Over time, I grew such a fondness for these birds that whenever I’m outside, my gaze instinctively searches for the raven, a guardian in my eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.