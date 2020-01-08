Candidates announced for 2020 election

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY — The 2020 election is just around the corner and the final list of candidates running for office in the March 3 primary election has been released by the registar of voters.
The 35 democratic hopefuls are running for the democrats seat in the primaries and 18 republican candidates are running for the republican bid in the primaries.
While many are focusing on the office of the president, several local seats will also be open to new candidates this year. Here are the candidates for the District 8 congressional seat, the State Assembly District 42 seat and the 3rd District Board of Supervisors seat.
District 8 Congressional seat
Jay Obernolte (R) — business owner and assemblyman
Tim Donnelly (R) — manufacturing sales engineer
Justin David Whitehead (R)— no ballot designation
Jerry Laws (R)— no ballot designation
Jeremy Staat (R)— professor/father
Christine Bubser(D) — engineer/biotechnology advisor
James Ellars (D) — energy consultant
Bob Conaway (D) — attorney
Jeff Esmus Independent — teacher
State Assembly District 42 seat
Chad Mayes (Independent) — incumbent
DeniAntionette Mazingo (D)
Andrew F. Kotyuk (R)
3rd District Board of Supervisors
Dawn Rowe — incumbent
Eddie Tejeda — City of Redlands council member
Kaisar Ahmed — retired teacher
Karen Ickes — human services manager
Latron Lester — Barstow resident
For more information on the candidates in the upcoming election, visit www.sbcountyelections.com.
