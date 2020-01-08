Candidates announced for 2020 election

 Jene Estrada Hi-Desert Star

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY — The 2020 election is just around the corner and the final list of candidates running for office in the March 3 primary election has been released by the registar of voters. 

The 35 democratic hopefuls are running for the democrats seat in the primaries and 18 republican candidates are running for the republican bid in the primaries. 

While many are focusing on the office of the president, several local seats will also be open to new candidates this year. Here are the candidates for the District 8 congressional seat, the State Assembly District 42 seat and the 3rd District Board of Supervisors seat.

District 8 Congressional seat

Jay Obernolte  (R) — business owner and assemblyman

Tim Donnelly (R) — manufacturing sales engineer

Justin David Whitehead (R)— no ballot designation

Jerry Laws (R)— no ballot designation

Jeremy Staat (R)— professor/father

Christine Bubser(D) — engineer/biotechnology advisor

James Ellars (D) — energy consultant

Bob Conaway (D) — attorney

Jeff Esmus Independent — teacher

State Assembly District 42 seat

Chad Mayes (Independent) — incumbent

DeniAntionette Mazingo (D)

Andrew F. Kotyuk (R)

3rd District Board of Supervisors

Dawn Rowe — incumbent

Eddie Tejeda — City of Redlands council member

Kaisar Ahmed — retired teacher

Karen Ickes — human services manager

Latron Lester — Barstow resident

For more information on the candidates in the upcoming election, visit www.sbcountyelections.com.

