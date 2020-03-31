National park will close today

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Joshua Tree National Park will close completely to the public starting Wednesday, April 1.
“The safety of our local communities, staff and visitors trumps public access currently,” park Superintendent David Smith said.
“We recognize the important role that the park can play in helping slow the spread of COVID-19. I look froward to reopening the park to public use once the pandemic is over.”
The closure is a reversal from earlier federal policy. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt directed the National Park Service to make entrance to all national parks free until further notice in mid-March. Visitors centers and guided programs, however, were canceled.
As the coronavirus ramped up in cities, visitors flocked to Joshua Tree National Park.
With some Joshua Tree locals saying crowds at the national park went against all guidelines for social distancing, the park closed to vehicle traffic and closed its campgrounds Saturday, March 21, but people were still allowed to walk or bicycle in, without paying entrance fees.
Dawn Rowe, county supervisor for the Morongo Basin, began working with the Department of Public Health to ask the federal government to agree to shut down the national park during the quarantine to protect locals, including park staff, as well as visitors.
Dr. Erin Gustafson, acting health officer for the county, sent Smith a letter Wednesday, March 25, asking him to work with the National Park Service to close the park.
Gustafson wrote that conditions at the Joshua Tree National Park were unsafe and a violation of both her public health order banning all non-essential gatherings along with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order telling all Californians to stay home except for essential activities.
According to Gustafson, more than 30,000 visitors used the park over the March 21-22 weekend and groups of 30 to 50 people were congregating together, with rangers unable to get everyone to comply with the county order to stay 6 feet apart.
“The uncharacteristically high number of visitors to the park are putting vulnerable residents at risk,” Gustafson wrote.
A copy of the letter was sent to John Sobel, Congressman Paul Cook’s chief of staff. Rowe said Cook’s office had agreed to present it to the administration.
The county supervisor said the closure will help protect people from catching the new coronavirus.
“While tourism has had a positive impact for our local economy, our primary concern is the health and well-being of our residents,” Rowe said Tuesday, March 31.
“I am looking forward to the park reopening as soon as the stay-at-home order is lifted by the state, and the park receives permission to open from the federal government.”
