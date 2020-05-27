JOHNSON VALLEY — Francisco Macias, a 31-year-old from Fontana, died in an off-road vehicle crash Sunday in Johnson Valley.
Two other people were hurt.
Macias was driving a 2020 CanAm north of Means Dry Lake bed at 2:22 p.m. with passengers Steve Larios, a 39-year-old from San Dimas, and Norma Ocegueda, a 42-year-old from Fontana. According to the California Highway Patrol, Macias made a sharp turn and rolled the vehicle, causing injuries to everyone in the vehicle.
All passengers were wearing seatbelts but not helmets, the CHP said.
Macias suffered fatal injuries. Larios and Ocegueda suffered minor injuries and were transported to the Desert Regional Medical Center.
