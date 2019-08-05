YUCCA VALLEY — LifeStream blood bank is responding to the three mass-shooting events of the last eight days by sending its mobile collection units out. For each donated pint of blood the nonprofit receives, LifeStream will donate money to the Gilroy Foundation, the El Paso Community Foundation and the Dayton Foundation to help victims of the shootings.
A mobile blood bank will take blood donations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 and Aug. 8 at the Yucca Valley Walmart at 58501 Twentynine Palms Highway.
LifeStream’s regular promotions and restrictions will still apply. Donors will still have a chance to win LifeStream’s weekly drawing for a $2,500 cash prize.
They also get free cholesterol screenings and points to redeem in the online donor store at www.lstream.org.
Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood.
Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Parent consent forms are available at any donor center, community blood drive or at www.lstream.org.
All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds, and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis.
Donors receive a free mini-physical as part of the donation process. Donating blood takes about an hour.
For information, call (800) 879-4484, ext. 458 or email descalante@lstream.org.
