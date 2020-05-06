MORONGO BASIN - Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree broke high-temperature records in a string of unseasonably hot days in the past week and a half.
The heat will continue through Sunday in the Morongo Basin, and although afternoon temperatures could be as many as 12-15 degrees hotter than usual for early May, they aren’t expected to break any records, according to the National Weather Service.
Yucca Valley has broken five records in high temperatures since April 26:
April 26: 90 degrees.
April 28: 89 degrees.
April 29: 95 degrees.
May 1: 89 degrees.
May 6: 92 degrees.
High temperatures last year in that period ranged from 70 to 89.
Temperatures in Joshua Tree broke six records:
April 27: 95 degrees.
April 29: 96 degrees.
April 30: 98 degrees.
May 1: 96 degrees.
May 2: 92 degrees.
May 6: 95 degrees.
The normal high temperatures for that time in Joshua Tree range from 81 to 84, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures have been rising quickly through this week thanks to a high pressure system gathering over Baja California, forecasters reported. High temperatures will top out Friday at 100 degrees in Twentynine Palms, 97 in Joshua Tree, 93 in Yucca Valley and Morongo Valley, 95 in the Landers area and a cool 87 in Pioneertown.
Ozone will be at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups Friday, the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District warned.
For the Coachella Valley, Inland Empire and San Bernardino mountains, the South Coast AQMD issued an ozone advisory through Friday because of the heat wave.
Ozone air pollution can cause respiratory health problems, including trouble breathing, asthma attacks,and lung damage. Children, older adults, and people with asthma or COPD may be more sensitive to the health effects of ozone.
