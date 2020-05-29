YUCCA VALLEY — A 35-year-old resident of Yucca Valley, Steven Perez, was arrested for attempted murder on Thursday after he was found to have beaten, imprisoned and tortured a victim.
Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station were called to take an assault report Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday. They contacted the victim, who was found to have multiple injuries.
During the investigation, deputies discovered that Perez had lured the victim into an apartment in the 7400 block of Bannock Trail in Yucca Valley on May 18, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The victim was beaten and their hands and feet were bound once inside the apartment.
The victim was locked inside of a room within the apartment; investigators found the windows were barricaded with wood to prevent escape.
Deputies said Perez burned and tortured the victim for 12 hours before freeing them.
Deputies got an arrest warrant and found Perez Thursday in Yucca Valley. Local detectives served a series of search warrants in the town of Yucca Valley, recovering evidence related to the crime.
Perez was booked at the Morongo Basin Jail and is being held on $250,000 bail.
Anyone with information for the investigation is asked to call detective T. Gates at the sheriff’s station at (760) 366-4175 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463 or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.