YUCCA VALLEY — A mother of two and nursing assistant died in a collision Wednesday night in downtown Yucca Valley. Family and friends say Nicole Dobbins, 35, was a hard-working mom who was loved by the residents at the Continuing Care Center, where she worked.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Dobbins, was driving her Kawasaki motorcycle west on Twentynine Palms Highway approaching Prescott Avenue around 11:16 p.m.
Rocio Diaz, 52, of Yucca Valley, was driving a moving truck east on the highway. He didn’t see Dobbins and tried to turn left onto Prescott Avenue, directly into her path.
Dobbins tried to avoid the crash, but collided with the front of the moving truck.
She suffered major injuries and was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
“The driver of the moving truck remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation,” Sgt. Dan Hanke said in a news release.
The Morongo Basin sheriff’s station Major Accident Investigation Team responded and conducted the investigation. It does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Dobbins was a single mom to two children: Aislinn, who is in first grade, and Brody, who is in fifth. Her friend Shannon Brunk said she was a certified nursing assistant who worked at the Continuing Care Center and was going to college to become a nurse.
“She was really working hard for her kids and a better life,” Brunk said Friday.
“Valerie, her mom, went to high school here with my mom. We all have very long Yucca roots, so she knows a lot of people in town,” Brunk said Friday.
Dobbins had just finished her prerequisites for her nursing course. “She’s been going to school to be a nurse and it was her calling to take care of people,” Brunk said.
Dobbins is also survived by her mom, Valerie Dobbins, and sister, Jessica.
Nicole was the most caring cna I have ever met. I don’t know one person that worked with her that ever had a problem with her. After we found out at work Wednesday night we all just walked around crying and in a fog. She will be sooo sorely missed. We all loved Nicole.
