Johnson Valley breakfast excursion a welcome diversion

The Johnson Valley Improvement Association started serving Saturday breakfast to-go this month.
The nonprofit association served breakfast to 80 people on May 2 and customers streamed in steadily on the most recent Saturday as well.
Kitchen manager Kim Abramson was taking orders and servers Michele Hawthorne and Vi Minnix brought out meals from the community center kitchen. Everyone was wearing their masks and respecting social distancing.
Breakfast choices include eggs cooked to order, a choice of sausage, ham or bacon, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, French toast or breakfast burritos. A large breakfast is $6 and a smaller one is $4.
“We are also doing a raffle for breakfast. We pick a number — today it’s 22 — and the 22nd customer wins a cowboy hat and a free breakfast,” Abramson said.
Each straw cowboy hat was unique.
“We buy the straw hat and Betty (Munson) decorates them,” Abramson added.
Diners can take their food home or picnic in the Paul Van Hook Desert Dreams Garden.
The garden is a great picnic spot, with lots of separated places to sit. In the center of the garden is a large shade structure with picnic benches. Three gentlemen, Don Minnix, Arlan Hawthorne and Jim Hanley, were enjoying the spot with their spot of breakfast Saturday morning.
“The breakfast is outstanding. You can get a full breakfast with anything you want,” Hanley said.
The drive to the community center was a pleasure in itself. Bright blue skies were streaked with non-threatening, wispy white clouds — the high-flying type that check their rain at the desert door.
All of Johnson Valley’s 10 billion creosote bushes are in bloom with a yellow-orange misting of color, like they all stood too close to someone spray painting a school bus.
The center is located high up the western slope of Johnson Valley with one of the world’s most expansive views across the valley to the east.
For those of us who are tired of staying home, the short trip with the reward of a great breakfast at the end is a much welcome diversion that breaks no rules and poses the most remote of health risks.
The breakfast is served to-go style starting at 7 a.m. Saturdays at the Johnson Valley Community Center at 50567 Quail Bush Road. Orders can be placed at the center or in advance by calling ahead at (760) 792-4555.
