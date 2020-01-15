Yucca Valley BMX track celebrates growing program with mayor

YUCCA VALLEY — Dozens of riders of all ages raced around the Yucca Valley BMX track Saturday night, and one by one they passed Mayor Jeff Drozd and Travis Hill, waving two large American flags in the air.
Drozd said it was an honor to be able to participate in the flag lap for the special Saturday races, but he opted out for riding a bike.
“Not tonight,” Drozd said, smiling and bundled up in a coat and scarf.
Yucca Valley BMX is open every Monday and Wednesday, with practice from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and racing afterward. Everyone is welcome.
The Yucca Valley BMX program is a nonprofit organization with three board members.
Kuylee Pettit, 14, also participated in Saturday night’s ride. Pettit, who lives in Lucerne Valley, is sponsored by Precision BMX and rides nationwide. Her mom Keri Dillman is the Yucca Valley track operator.
“It’s one of the better tracks,” Pettit said.
Pettit has been involved in BMX racing since February 2014 and can be found at the BMX track in Yucca Valley every Monday and Wednesday night with her family.
Kinsley Moore, 2, was one of the youngest riders out on Saturday night. Moore and her grandfather Jake Rogers enjoyed racing with her strider bike along with her mother, Savannah Rogers, and younger brother Deegan, 1.
“Grandpa rides too,” Savannah said.
Jake Rogers, who has been riding BMX for the past 35 years, said he is happy to have an established BMX track in Yucca Valley.
“It’s an amazing track,” he said. “The effort and the support are wonderful. We used to race in Desert Hot Springs because there was no track up here.”
Rogers praised the leadership and staff at the Yucca Valley BMX program. Yucca Valley BMX re-opened in 2016 to offer a USA BMX-sanctioned track for all ages to enjoy.
“Travis goes the extra mile,” he said. “Every day he’s out here on the track!”
The track is growing in popularity and the board is currently looking for volunteers on the two weekly days of operation. All volunteers are trained. The following positions are open:
•Staging/gate caller.
•Gate operator.
•Turn marshals.
•Ground sprayer and sweeper.
•Announcer.
The track is at 6989 Sage Avenue. For information, visit www.usabmx.com/tracks/1318.
