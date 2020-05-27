Quail Trails

I used to live in beautiful, forested Oregon. Then I came to the desert, and, to be honest, I hated it! Images of green, tall trees, and delightful weather were incomprehensibly different from the insufferable sand, miserable wind, and unforgiving heat of the desert. Like many people who come here, I thought the Mojave Desert was an ugly, barren wasteland, but I soon found myself utterly mistaken.
While it is true there are few places like our Mojave, it is in no way a wasteland. Blue skies and the calming chirps of happy birds occur almost every day. I now see the weather I once found dreadful, including the bright sunshine, as a symbol of the lovely desert. Each morning I enjoy the desert’s beauty as I walk with my mother around the block. On one such occasion, a captivating family of quail passed us; there were many tiny, fuzzy babies obediently following their caring parents.
Part of the desert’s welcoming committee, quail always bring a smile to my face. One can often find quail in large family groups which can be difficult to keep track of! The family, or covey, is essential to the quail because it offers protection. Quail have evolved other behavioral adaptations to hide from both the sun and predators. For example, they typically forage just twice a day, and spend most of their time hiding in bushes. Whenever I see quail, I notice they do not stay in one place for long. They run quickly despite their tiny legs, and rarely stray from cover. Quail help me appreciate the desert every time I see them in my backyard.
As a human, I tend to value relationships with my family above all else, just like quail. I have come to realize I have more in common with the desert’s fauna, like the quail, than I thought!
