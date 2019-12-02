YUCCA VALLEY — A 52-year-old man was found dead apparently of suicide at the end of a standoff with the Sheriff’s Department in a Yucca Mesa home early Sunday morning.
A woman called law enforcement to the 58100 block of Pimlico about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, telling the 911 dispatch officer that she believed her father, David Rodrigue, was an immediate threat to her and her family. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the woman said Rodrigue was armed and acting erratically. She said he might be trying to kill himself and had fired a weapon inside the home.
Arriving deputies helped the family members to safety and tried to talk to Rodrigue, urging him to surrender, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
A news release from sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller states that Rodrigue fired his gun from inside the house while deputies tried to talk to him.
The sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division were requested and traveled to the home, where they took up negotiations with Rodrigue.
Early Sunday morning, Rodrigue stopped communicating with deputies and refused to answer his phone. Specialized Enforcement deputies fired a chemical agent into the home to try to get him to leave, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Miller said the chemical agent would have been a gas that created smoke.
Rodrigue did not respond and just before 5 a.m., deputies sent a robot into the home and found him dead of a gunshot wound. The Sheriff’s Department stated it appeared he fired the shot himself.
Homicide detectives who took over the investigation said they found a handgun next to his body.
No one else was hurt during the incident.
An autopsy on Rodrigue’s body will be conducted by the Riverside County coroner’s office.
Anyone with information for investigators is asked to call homicide detective Nick Craig at (909) 387-3589 or leave an anonymous tip at (888) 782-7463 or www.wetip.com.
