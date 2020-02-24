MORONGO VALLEY — The Morongo Grade will be closed in one direction for road work starting Monday.
Caltrans crews will be grinding and repaving Twentynine Palms Highway from Indian Canyon Drive to Hess Boulevard Feb. 24-28.
Drivers will be advised to reduce their speed to 25 mph when passing through the work zone.
The eastbound lanes of Twentynine Palms Highway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The westbound lanes will be converted to accommodate traffic in both directions.
The westbound lanes will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and, at this time, traffic will be diverted into the eastbound lane.
If there are any equipment or material issues, contractors may work Feb. 28 to complete the project.
Elsewhere on the highway, Caltrans road crews are striping all paved roads at Mojave National Preserve. Work is expected to be completed by March 31.
Visitors and other travelers should expect travel to be reduced to a single lane where stripers are working.
For updates on projects visit dot.ca.gov/travel.
