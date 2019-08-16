JOSHUA TREE — A brush fire burned two acres near the 62200 block of Verbena Road here Thursday night.
A fire crew from San Bernardino County’s Joshua Tree station was first on the scene at 7:37 p.m. Firefighters reported the flames had already destroyed about a half-acre.
They were able to stop the spread at 2 acres in about 10 minutes.
The fire’s cause was undetermined after an investigation, Battalion Chief Mike McClintock said.
The county fire department sent two engines, one brush engine and one battalion chief to the blaze.
