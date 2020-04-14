YUCCA VALLEY — The Hi-Desert Water District will appoint a new board member in a special meeting tonight to fill the seat left by Dan Munsey when he resigned in early March.
Board members were scheduled to have candidates come in for interviews in a special meeting March 25 but, due to concerns around the novel coronavirus 2019, they rescheduled to 5 p.m. April 15.
Six candidates have applied to fill the position: Jeffrey Brady, Jim Byerrum, Barry Healan, Emmanuel Lorenzana, Scot McKone and Sabrina Peukert.
Brady has worked in various capacities in customer service for the last 10 years and has served as treasurer of the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert and a commissioner on the town’s the parks, recreation and cultural commission.
Byerrum has worked on the business side of the water industry throughout his career. He served as the president of the California Domestic Water Company in Whittier for 34 years. He also holds certifications as a water treatment operator and a water distribution operator.
Healan comes from a business background, holding an MBA from Grand Canyon University. He’s worked in the public and private sector.
Lorenzana has an engineering background and has experience working in public utilities. He has also been on the HDWD Public Advisory Committee since 2015.
McKone has a background in construction and is a longtime resident of the Morongo Basin. He won the Spirit of Yucca Valley Award in 2019.
Peukert is the owner and broker of the Sabrina Commercial Real Estate and Investment Group.
If you would like to endorse a candidate, submit a public comment to board secretary Codi Mix at codim@hdwd.com.
Each candidate will be interviewed by telephone during the meeting and, at the end of the interviews, the board will appoint a new member. The meeting will be streamed at https://zoom.us/j/707774110. Meeting ID: 707 774 110.
(0) comments
